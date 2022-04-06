Anyone excited to see an explosive end to Kirby Smith Hall will have to settle for a much less entertaining demise for the 57-year-old LSU dormitory.
LSU announced Wednesday that instead of imploding the building, it will use "high-reach" equipment to dismantle it one floor at a time.
The school hired Lemoine Company and Lloyd D. Nabers Demolition to handle the floor-by-floor disassembling, school officials said.
"This method of demolition is more cost effective for the university and is less of an inconvenience for surrounding residents and businesses than an implosion would have been," university officials explained in a press release.
LSU has tried to get rid of Kirby Smith for many years now, but growing demand for campus housing has repeatedly delayed those plans.
The building served as transition headquarters for two Louisiana governors: Bobby Jindal in 2007 and John Bel Edwards now.
According to LSU, more than 20,000 students have called Kirby Smith Hall home since 1967.
The opening of two new residence quarters, Azalea Hall and Camellia Hall, in the fall created enough housing capacity to make the demolition possible this summer.
After the building is torn down and the debris is all cleared up, the university plans to turn the area into a green space.
The budget for the project is $3.5 million, Trentacoste said in February, though the final cost won't be known until Kirby Smith is officially gone.
"At this time, the master plan calls for this area just to be open so sidewalks, lights, benches, trash cans and a lawn with maybe a couple of trees," he said. "Nothing really extravagant, but certainly a place that would be desirable for students and members of the community to come and hang out on campus."