East Baton Rouge Parish residents who had trouble paying their 2020 property tax bills online Thursday have until Monday to try again without risking a penalty, said the director of the tax office for the parish Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday is the deadline for property tax owners in the parish to pay their tax bills.
Director Vivia Drummer said the weekend-long grace period may be extended, but she’s not sure yet.
“We will make a determination about what we do later,” Dimmer said.
The waiving of late fees is due to the malfunctioning of the online property tax bill payment system Thursday morning. Dimmer said that the web service crashed for a couple of hours amid a rush of last-minute taxpayers, but the service began working again shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. The payment service is managed by Software & Services, a Shreveport-based company that the parish Sheriff’s Office contracts with.
Taxpayers also have the option of paying in person at a Sheriff’s Office in downtown Baton Rouge — the office closes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday — or put their payment in Thursday’s mail.