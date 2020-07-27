The city-parish launched a website Monday that will serve as a resource to the public on the long-gestating Stormwater Master Plan that has been touted as by officials as an instrumental component toward addressing the parish's widespread drainage issues.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and consultants from engineering firm HNTB will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday to update the public on the $15 million plan's ongoing work.
HNTB is still collecting data on each of the parish's 11 watersheds. The massive data collection effort is being implemented into flood risk models to simulate and test various flooding events, city officials said in a news release ahead of the press conference Monday morning.
The project is integrating 311-call system data to understand what areas of concern have been identified and what solutions can be implemented. Certain areas throughout the parish are more prone to flooding during heavy rainstorms and understanding what causes that flooding will help plan for the future, officials have said.
"We are not waiting for the plan to be completed before we act," Broome said in a prepared statement. "Over the last few months, as crews have been in your neighborhoods and across the parish, we have been able to use the data collected to address issues in near real time. And as the plan is fully developed over the coming months, we will continue to do so."
The program's website, stormwater.brla.gov, will serve as a resource of information for the public about the overall approach to developing the comprehensive plan.
The website contains watershed maps, planning phases, a platform to leave comments on specific areas of concerns and a sign-up for updates.
The Stormwater Master Plan is one of several hazard mitigation projects currently underway.
More than 50 projects were evaluated and the city-parish submitted 24 applications to FEMA for consideration. Ten of them remain under review.
To date, $26 million has been awarded and an additional $58 million has been allocated to the city-parish.
The current approved stormwater/drainage/flood risk reduction projects include:
- Port Hudson Pride Road Bank Stabilization along Comite River valued at $3.2 million
- Hurricane Creek Slope Paving near Plank Road valued at $1.9 million
- New bridges at Hundred Oaks & Broussard on Dawson Creek valued at $4.4 million
- Removal of channel restriction in Ward Creek at Siegen Lane valued at $1.4 million
- Box culvert replacement on Harrelson Lateral at Old Hammond Highway $1 million
- Stormwater Master Plan valued at $15 million