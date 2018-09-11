As the number of pregnant women addicted to opioids continues to rise in Louisiana and more babies are born drug dependent, Woman's Hospital announced Tuesday that it's launched a new program Tuesday meant to bring down those rates.

The United Healthcare Foundation will donate $1.2 million over three years for the program called GRACE —an acronym for Guiding Recovery and Creating Empowerment. If a woman tells a health care provider that she is misusing opioids during her pregnancy, GRACE should kick in to help connect the women to clinics for opioid treatment and other care related to pregnancy.

“We see the faces behind the staggering statistics," said Teri Fontenot, the president and CEO of Woman's Hospital, during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. "We see pregnant women who are so very willing, but unable, to overcome opioid misuse.”

In Louisiana, the numbers of babies born dependent on drugs after being exposed to the substances in the womb has risen at an alarming rate in recent years. The rate of Louisiana babies diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome quadrupled between 2005 and 2015, the most recent year on state records.

In 2015, at least 384 newborns in the state were diagnosed with the condition, according to hospital discharge data. And at least 1,681 Louisiana newborns last year had validated exposure to drugs or alcohol, according to the state's Department of Children and Family Services.

+14 Baton Rouge grandmother becomes one of many newfound guardians amid state, national opioid crisis Ava’s blonde hair sticks straight up in the air after she whizzes down her favorite slide at the playground.

The GRACE program already is helping six pregnant women who have misused opioids. None have delivered their babies yet, but GRACE should connect them to OB-GYN care, medication assisted treatment for opioid misuse and assess other problems that they may struggle with, like mental health disorders or a lack of access to housing. Once the women give birth, case managers will continue to follow up with them afterward.

"They've been stigmatized, judged and isolated," said Jena Ourso, a social worker at Woman's for GRACE. "We don't need to shame them anymore."

For many people hooked on opioids — pregnant women included — clinicians advise "medication assisted treatment" that tempers cravings for the drugs by replacing them with others. Many doctors believe that a cold turkey drug withdrawal during pregnancy can result in stillbirths.

Some clinics in Louisiana prescribe pregnant women Subutex or Suboxone during the duration of their pregnancy, while others recommend Methadone. While many clinicians agree that it's better for women to be in a supervised program taking one of those medications rather than drugs from the streets, the medication can still be addictive.

+10 Baton Rouge files lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, says they spurred addiction crisis Joining a growing number of municipal and state governments, Baton Rouge filed federal a lawsuit Tuesday blaming drug makers and distributors …

When women in those treatment programs give birth, clinicians monitor whether their babies have signs of withdrawal. Babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome are often fussy, jittery and unable to calm themselves. Doctors will sometimes use morphine to stabilize newborns in deep distressbefore weaning them off to go home.

Heather Cianfrocco, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community and State, said Tuesday that they hope to see a drop in newborn and infant intensive care unit admissions by the end of the three-year period. She said the program at Woman's could become a model for other hospitals nationwide if the program is a success.

Check back later for more.