The daughter of Baton Rouge police Cpl. Shane Totty, who was killed earlier this year when his motorcycle was struck during a funeral procession, received a special gift Sunday in honor of her dad. 

Remembering Officers Children, a nonprofit organization based in Georgia, presented Peyton Totty, 19 months, with a handmade custom rocking horse outside Baton Rouge police headquarters. 

The blue rocking horse, made by Shannon and Andrea Parson, features on its seat the signature Shane Totty left at Peyton's daycare when he dropped her off the morning of his death. A heart painted under the horse's mane references the words of Shane Totty's fiance and Peyton's mom, Catty Hope, who said that since his death she has seen hearts in everyday life. 

Shane Totty, 31, died just months after recovering from critical injuries sustained when a suspect shot into his police unit, striking him in the face. He had recently fulfilled his dream of joining the department's motorcycle division.

