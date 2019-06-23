The daughter of Baton Rouge police Cpl. Shane Totty, who was killed earlier this year when his motorcycle was struck during a funeral procession, received a special gift Sunday in honor of her dad.

Remembering Officers Children, a nonprofit organization based in Georgia, presented Peyton Totty, 19 months, with a handmade custom rocking horse outside Baton Rouge police headquarters.

Fallen Baton Rouge police officer Shane Totty honored at department's annual award banquet Fallen Baton Rouge police officer Cpl. Shane Totty was doubly honored at the department's annual awards banquet Thursday night.

The blue rocking horse, made by Shannon and Andrea Parson, features on its seat the signature Shane Totty left at Peyton's daycare when he dropped her off the morning of his death. A heart painted under the horse's mane references the words of Shane Totty's fiance and Peyton's mom, Catty Hope, who said that since his death she has seen hearts in everyday life.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Shane Totty, 31, died just months after recovering from critical injuries sustained when a suspect shot into his police unit, striking him in the face. He had recently fulfilled his dream of joining the department's motorcycle division.

+33 Baton Rouge officer Shane Totty hailed as 'special,' 'warrior,' 'hero' as friends, family say goodbye While illuminated by a portrait of his smiling family, law enforcement officers remembered the late Baton Rouge Police Cpl. Shane Totty as a m…

+7 Video replay: 'Our hero, corporal Shane Totty' remembered at funeral; watch procession Baton Rouge police officer Shane Totty, who was killed last Friday after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck while escorting a funeral…

+6 'The Totty Way': Fallen Baton Rouge Cpl. Shane Totty remembered at annual memorial for officers It's been less than four months since Baton Rouge police Cpl. Shane Totty was killed while escorting a funeral, and his family still can't ima…