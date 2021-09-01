BR.idacoverage.083121 0280 bf.jpg

Vehicles travel around a tree resting in the westbound lane of Goodwood Avenue, between Lobdell Drive and Jefferson Hwy, after taking out the power lines due to wind damage caused by Hurricane Ida Monday August 30, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

People looking to power up cellphones and cool off from the sweltering heat can do so at public charging stations in East Baton Rouge. 

The two centers set up by the city-parish will also offer food and water on a first-come, first-serve basis for lunch and dinner. 

Here's where to find them: 

  • MLK Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
  • Leo S. Butler Community Center, 950 E. Washington St.

The charging stations will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Lunch will be served at 1:30 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The city-parish may open additional sites as more places get power.

The Louisiana Leadership Institute and AT&T have also opened up a charging station, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday at the Louisiana Leadership Institute, 5763 Hooper Road in Baton Rouge.

Email Terry Jones at tjones@theadvocate.com 

