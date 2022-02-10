Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation system is using fire to fight water.
BREC’s first-ever prescribed burn is scheduled for Thursday at Howell Community Park. The controlled fire will help revitalize 5 acres of “grow zone,” or natural vegetation that slows and soaks up flood waters, said Amanda Takacs, the agency’s assistant director of natural resource management.
The park will be closed for the day as a team of certified burners methodically shepherd low-intensity flames through the vegetation, which is mostly made up of native grasses and wildflowers. The work will be delayed if the weather isn’t suitable on the morning of the burn, Takacs said.
Residents living near the park should expect the burning to last most of Thursday, although the amount of smoke is expected to be minimal, Takacs said.
“It’s really not that much smoke because this is a really thin fuel and the smoke is very thin,” Takacs explained. “It goes up then it’s gone — you can’t even see it in the sky. It’s not a bonfire, it’s not a forest fire, this is stuff low to the ground that is just igniting quickly, and then it’s done.”
Prescribed burning is commonplace throughout the United States and is primarily used to curb undergrowth in wooded areas to prevent wildfires. The centuries-old practice was mastered by Indigenous people in North America, and its efficacy went on to become corroborated by scientific data.
Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it has conducted prescribed burns since 1992 to reducing the severity of wildfires.
For BREC, the practice is brand new and expected to expand, Takacs said.
More than 90% of BREC’s parks throughout East Baton Rouge contain some form of “green infrastructure.” This can be anything built to “mimic a natural cycle” that also benefits the public, from BREC’s grow zones to vegetation planted in parking lots, Takacs said.
“Any water that is trapped by what we’re calling green infrastructure is water that is not going into the gray infrastructure of the city, like the storm sewers and all the canals and things that get overloaded and cause flooding,” Takacs said.
During the August 2016 flood that displaced hundreds of people in the capital region, BREC’s parks held 9.95 billion gallons of water, or enough to fill the lower bowl of Tiger Stadium 71 times, according to the agency.
The grow zone at Howell Community Park was built on a golf course the agency closed in 2018. The non-native turf that once covered the course has shallow roots that do little to prevent erosion and soak up flood waters. The grow zone is made up of native plants with deep roots and unkempt foliage that slows and absorbs flowing water, Takacs said.
Burning controls diseases, insects and invasive plants while returning nutrients to the soil that promote further growth. It’s also cheaper than maintaining the land with landscaping equipment, according to BREC.
Prescribed burns are the gold standard for maintaining a natural area because of the nutrients it provides to the soil by torching dead plants that may otherwise slow the infiltration of stormwater into the soil, said Matthew Hurteau, a professor of quantitative ecology at the University of New Mexico.
“I haven’t heard about the use of prescribed burning to maintain flood prevention green infrastructure, but the concept and the importance of burning that kind of system is pretty common,” Hurteau said. “The natural environment is better at dealing with flood water than the built environment, and I think that bringing our ecological understanding of these systems to bear on their management is probably a really good idea.”
Not all green infrastructure requires a prescribed burn to keep it healthy, but the system does have areas in many of its 180 parks across the parish where Takacs said the program will likely be expanded. An area can be burned as often as once a year, depending on the health of the foliage, Takacs said.
“We do have other places we want to expand this program to that could support the same type of system,” Takacs said, “we just haven’t done that yet because we wanted to make sure we had everything figured out first.”