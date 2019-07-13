If you're a customer in these Louisiana areas, don't sweat your cell bill during the storm.

Several cell phone providers are helping customers stay connected during Tropical Storm Barry by offering unlimited talk, text and data for 22 parishes in Louisiana.

[Update, 10 a.m. Saturday: Barry has been upgraded to a hurricane.]

For wireless customers with billing addresses in the following areas and for prepaid customers with phone numbers in the following areas, At&T says it will issue credits and waive additional service charges. Customers may still receive alerts, but bills will reflect credits and waived charges.

AT&T customers may still receive alerts during these dates, but bills will reflect credits and waived charges.

From July 12 to July 18, AT&T Wireless and AT&T Prepaid customers can access unlimited talk, text and data for zip codes in the following parishes:

Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Lafayette, Acadiana, Iberia, Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, St. Tammany, West Baton Rouge, St. Landry and Ascension.

More information on AT&T coverage during the storm can be found here.

Through July 16, Verizon will offer unlimited talk, text, and data for customers in the following zip codes:

70001-70006, 70009-70011, 70030-70033, 70036,-70044, 70047, 70049-70060, 70062-70065, 70067-70073, 70075, 70076, 70078- 70087, 70090-70094, 70096, 70097, 70112-70119, 70121-70131, 70139-70143, 70145, 70146, 70148-70154, 70156-70167, 70170, 70172, 70174-70179, 70181-70187, 70189, 70190, 70195, 70301, 70302, 70310, 70339-70345, 70352-70361, 70363, 70364, 70371-70375, 70377, 70380, 70381, 70390-70395, 70397, 70514, 70517, 70519, 70521-70523, 70538, 70540, 70582, 70723, 70743, 70763, 70792

More information on Verizon coverage during the storm can be found here or by calling customer care at 1-800-922-0204.

Sprint customers can access unlimited talk, text, and data from July 12 to July 16 in the following zip codes:

70036, 70003, 70038, 70040, 70041, 70050, 70067, 70081, 70082, 70083, 70091, 70093, 70301, 70302, 70310, 70340, 70342, 70343, 70344, 70345, 70352, 70353, 70354, 70355, 70356, 70357, 70358, 70359, 70360, 70361, 70363, 70364, 70371, 70373, 70374, 70375, 70377, 70380, 70381, 70392, 70394, 70395, 70397, 70510, 70511, 70513, 70514, 70522, 70523, 70525, 70526, 70527, 70528, 70531, 70533, 70534, 70537, 70538, 70540, 70542, 70543, 70544, 70548, 70552, 70555, 70556, 70559, 70560, 70562, 70563, 70569, 70575, 70578, 70631, 70632, 70643, 70645

You can also charge your phone at any of Sprint's charging locations. Find a charging station near you using the store locator tool.

More information on Sprint's coverage during the storm can be found here.

