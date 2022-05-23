A 14-year-old from Baton Rouge went missing Saturday after he was dragged into choppy ocean waters in Orange Beach, Alabama, and a two-year-old from Port Allen drowned in a pool in Biloxi, Mississippi on Sunday, local officials and media reports said.
Tyreke Walker, 14, was vacationing with his family to celebrate his birthday and recent graduation from McKinley Middle Magnet School when he was swept away, his mother, Canhtam "Tammy" Nguyen, said in a message to The Advocate.
He has not been seen since.
Emergency crews in Orange Beach warned swimmers of powerful, unpredictable currents along the beach as a storm battered the Gulf Coast during the weekend. The City of Orange Beach Fire Department on Saturday issued a "red flag warning," signaling a "high hazard" level with "high surf and strong currents."
Saturday evening — around the time Tyreke was last seen — the department issued a a "double red flag" warning, closing the beach to swimmers and warning of "potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf."
In an interview with WALA-TV, Tyreke's father, Clint Walker, described getting caught with his son in a powerful current.
“He’s like ‘I’m sorry, I can’t come back,’” Clint Walker, Tyreke's father, told the TV station. “I grabbed him, and I had him, but the water was just pulling us and pulling us. Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to make it. I lost his grip. I kept getting thrown to the bottom of the water, and somehow, I made it to shore, and he didn’t. I just wish I would’ve held on longer.”
The family pleaded for people to be on the lookout.
“If there’s any signs at all,” Nguyen told WALA-TV. “I know that there’s a chance he might not even be on Orange Beach anymore, just please. I just want to see him. I just want him home with the family. I don’t want that to be the last moment I saw him.”
Two-year-old drowns
On Sunday, a two-year-old drowned at the Margaritaville Resort Biloxi. Officials have not identified the child, but Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police told WDSU that they were from Port Allen.
The pool has waterslides and a lazy river and is typically busy during the weekends, according to the Biloxi Sun-Herald. A lifeguard was on duty.
Child drownings on the rise
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Helath urged families to take precautions to keep their kids safe in the water.
The number of child drownings decreased for five years in a row before 2020, LDH said. But then the number spiked from 15 in 2019 to 24 in 2020 — a 60% increase. Preliminary data shows 25 child drownings in 2021.
Between 2017 and 2019, drowning was the third most common injury-related death in children ages 0-14, LDH said.