A woman's ex-boyfriend has been arrested in the shooting death of her boyfriend Sunday night in the Gardere area, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The woman and her boyfriend were leaving a residence in the 8800 block of Old Hermitage Parkway about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when the ex-boyfriend, Robert Brown, entered the residence and shot her boyfriend multiple times, an affidavit of arrest says.
The victim, Darrell Simmons III, 19, died at the scene.
Brown held the woman at gunpoint, along with her sister, who had been upstairs and came down after the shooting, for 45 minutes, shooting Simmons as he lay on the floor several additional times, the affidavit says.
Brown eventually fled the scene. Outside, firefighters who had responded to the scene saw a man changing clothes in a nearby, partly wooded area.
Sheriff's Office investigators found pants, a hooded jacket, two handguns and Brown's wallet with his Social Security card inside.
Brown, 24, of Slidell was arrested Monday morning in Marrero by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies.
He faces counts of first-degree murder, false imprisonment armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated burglary.