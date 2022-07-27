The infamous Kirby Smith Hall that housed more than 20,000 LSU students since 1967 was finally demolished.
The 57-year-old dormitory's demolition took over 70 days to complete. You can watch a condensed video of the historical structure's demise here.
LSU tried many times to get rid of Kirby Smith, but the growing demand for campus housing delayed those plans, which once included an imploding of the building. However, LSU said it was more cost-effective to dismantle each floor at a time with high-reach equipment.
A time-lapse video filmed between May 17 and July 26 captured the building's demolition.
The university plans to turn the area into a green space once the building's debris is all cleared up.
"At this time, the master plan calls for this area just to be open so sidewalks, lights, benches, trash cans and a lawn with maybe a couple of trees," LSU Residential Life executive director Peter Trentacoste said previously. "Nothing really extravagant, but certainly a place that would be desirable for students and members of the community to come and hang out on campus."
Kirby Smith Hall was built in 1965, and it was named after Edmund Kirby Smith, a Confederate general. LSU stated that changing the name of the dormitory would essentially be moot because of its planned destruction.