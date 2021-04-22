The city bus system will resume collecting fares from riders on May 16 and increase the number of riders on a single bus for the first time since the start of the pandemic, the system announced Thursday.
Passengers on Capital Area Transit System buses, which operate in Baton Rouge and Baker, will charge $1.75 for most passengers. Single-bus ridership will also increase from nine passengers per bus to 16.
“While passenger fares do not comprise a large portion of our operating budget, we are also obligated to be fiscally responsible while we continue to connect customers to jobs and their community,” CATS CEO Bill Deville said in a statement.
The move comes after months of public disagreements between the CATS' union and it's board of commissioners over coronavirus safety precautions taken on buses, culminating in an ongoing federal lawsuit by the union accusing Deville of "union busting" for publishing employees who had spoken out over what they saw as unsafe working conditions.
The Tuesday statement from CATS outlines coronavirus safeguards for customers and drivers, including operator barriers.
“We take the health and safety of both our operators and the community seriously,” Deville said in a statement. “We have waited to resume fare collection until we felt we could safely do so."
The news release says CATS' original decision to suspend fares in April 2020 mimicked that of other bus systems around the country. It says many have since resumed the collection of fares.
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, New Orleans' bus system, suspended fare collection in March 2020 as coronavirus cases first rose in Louisiana but resumed collection last May.