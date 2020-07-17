Ascension Parish is delaying the start of school by a week and will dismiss class an hour early each day for the first week as the district navigates bringing kids back during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, Ascension Parish Schools said teachers will return Aug. 3 but students will not be back learning until Aug. 10.

Elementary school students will attend school daily starting Aug. 15, after a staggered attendance in school buildings the first week, when each student will attend one of four days.

The older students -- middle and high school -- will attend school on alternating days, with only half of students in school at one time. When not on campus, middle and high school students will be learning online.

The district will follow the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's reopening mandates issued earlier this week, which includes all adults and students in 3rd grade and older wearing a face covering as much as possible.

Superintendent David Alexander's social media post announcing the reopening plan says each family should be contacted by someone at their child's school individually next week to learn more about their child's schedule.

