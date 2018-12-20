A Baton Rouge contractor convicted in a scheme to defraud homeowners who flooded in August 2016 is fighting to win back his builder's licenses suspended since shortly after he was arrested in early 2017.
After more than 40 minutes of debate about whether to proceed, the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors was moving forward Thursday with a hearing on the license for Matthew Morris nearly three months after his release from Ascension Parish Prison in Donaldsonville.
Morris is chief executive officer of Complete Construction Contractors.
Morris entered Alford pleas to two counts of filing false public records in Ascension and Livingston parishes that prosecutors say was part of scheme to bilk homeowners. He was held behind bars from the time of his arrest in February 2017 until his release from prison on Sept. 24.
Under the plea bargain, Morris admitted the evidence gathered against him would have likely led to his conviction on the public records counts but has been allowed to maintain his innocence.
The contractor board's actions Thursday could settle the status of Morris' commercial, residential and mold remediation licenses, which have been suspended since Feb. 24, 2017, several weeks after Ascension sheriff's deputies first arrested Morris in connection with the alleged fraud scheme.
The license suspension was related to his ability to run a contracting business in light of the complaints from homeowners and his alleged willful failure to disclose a felony DWI conviction and other convictions he had several years before he applied for his licenses.
While the convictions would not have necessarily prevented Morris from receiving a license, Morris was required to disclose them for the board to consider and didn't.
On Thursday, Morris' attorney, Robert Aguiluz, denied the alleged violations raised by the contractor's board and Morris has just been sworn in for testimony.
Morris has proclaimed his innocence of any wrongdoing against his former clients, claiming that he lost money on his post-flood contracting work and blaming his subcontractors on the homeowners' troubles.
Morris' deal with prosecutors also dispatched more than 160 other charges against him but allowed prosecutors to seek restitution for Morris' victims through his insurer.
Morris' victims in Ascension and Livingston were paid more than $299,200 in restitution, prosecutors have said.