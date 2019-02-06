BR.wildofficertransported0121.020519 bf

Baton Rouge Police Dept. Cpl. Shane Totty, 31, is transported from the Coroner's Office to Greenoaks Funeral Home with Honor Guard Monday Feb. 4, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Baton Rouge police officer Shane Totty, who was killed last Friday after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck while escorting a funeral procession, will be laid to rest Thursday.

Visitation start at 9 a.m. at Healing Place Church on Highland Road, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park following a law enforcement procession from Healing Place. 

Survivors of Totty, 31, include his fiancée and baby daughter.

The family is allowing Healing Place Church to share a live video stream of the funeral, which you can watch below via WBRZ-TV when it begins.

