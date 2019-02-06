Baton Rouge police officer Shane Totty, who was killed last Friday after his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck while escorting a funeral procession, will be laid to rest Thursday.
Visitation start at 9 a.m. at Healing Place Church on Highland Road, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park following a law enforcement procession from Healing Place.
Survivors of Totty, 31, include his fiancée and baby daughter.
The family is allowing Healing Place Church to share a live video stream of the funeral, which you can watch below via WBRZ-TV when it begins.
