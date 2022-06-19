A network of mental and behavioral health centers to be established with the help of $1 million in federal funds will offer clinical services from licensed professionals in vulnerable East Baton Rouge Parish communities, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Congressman Troy Carter have announced.
The resource centers will be targeted to specific areas using factors like crime, substance abuse, housing insecurity and violence, according to a news release.
"Mental healthcare is healthcare," Carter, D-New Orleans, wrote in a statement. "We need to take care of body, our spirit, and mind to build happy, fulfilling lives and a strong, safe community."
Broome, along with representatives from Carter's office, announced the funding during Saturday's Juneteenth celebrations downtown.
The money will fund the Baton Rouge Institute for Growth and Health after Trauma, or BRIGHT, Initiative. The centers will provide mental health care for children and young adults, said James Bernhard, Carter's deputy chief of staff.
"So many children in our community have traumas in their lives that everyone needs a little help dealing with," Bernhard said. "One thing we don’t do a great job in this country of doing is meeting people with mental health challenges where they are before they interact with law enforcement or end up in the emergency room. You shouldn’t have to be in crisis to receive mental health treatment."
The facilities are meant to offer a different type of treatment than what patients would receive from The Bridge Center for Hope, which typically treats individuals in immediate crisis, Bernhard said. BRIGHT centers will instead try to reach people before they're in need of the intensive care that the Bridge Center offers, Bernhard said.
"Increasing access to mental health and trauma resources for East Baton Rouge families is critical to supporting a safe, hopeful and healthy community," Broome wrote in a statement. "Congressman Carter is a tremendous partner, helping to bring these resources into neighborhoods of greatest need, which improves public safety and quality of life."