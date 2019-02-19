Touted as their way of reinventing how banks can drive economic development in under-served communities, Investar Bank broke ground on Tuesday on three single-family homes in north Baton Rouge — a move cheered by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

President and Investar Bank CEO John D'Angelo said the development is the bank's first foray into partnering with the city-parish on its continuing efforts to improve the pockets of poverty and blight beyond just issuing a check and letting others do the work.

"We wanted to be able to do something a little bit more hands on," D'Angelo said. "We felt, if we came in and invested, then others would follow and that’s exactly what we’re starting to see happen."

+7 Photos, Video: Investar Bank, Mayor-President celebrate groundbreaking on Investar Bank broke ground on Tuesday on three single-family homes in north Baton Rouge, a move cheered by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom…

The bank will begin construction immediately on the three homes being built on undeveloped land Investar Bank purchased a year ago in Gracie Subdivision at the corner of Gayosa and North 18th streets in Baton Rouge.

The approximately 1,766 square-foot homes will have an open floor plan with 10-foot ceilings, covered two-car garages and fenced-in backyards. At least two of the homes should be completed and ready for sale this summer.

In conjunction with the project, the bank has developed special mortgage products through affordable housing grants with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and Louisiana Housing Corporation.

Bank officials were quick to note at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony this won't be a rental program. The bank is working with community leaders to seek out families capable of purchasing the new homes with the help of the banks' special mortgaging options.

Can't see video below? Click here.

D'Angelo said Investar has spent the past two years meeting with D.C. housing officials and building the relationships it took to make the project a reality.

The project is an outgrowth of a meeting that Broome had with business leaders and community agencies whom she challenged to explore investment opportunities in north Baton Rouge, D'Angelo said.

"I was touched by her enthusiasm," DAngelo told the crowd at Tuesday's ceremony. "We’re doing it because we’re a community bank and we want to give back. New homes will drive other development."

D'Angelo said the bank intends to front similar projects in other parts of the city.

The Gracie Subdivision was on the list of blighted communities Broome toured with other city-parish leaders last year. The discussion then focused on a need for the city-parish to invest more money into tearing down blighted properties.

The mayor on Tuesday said Investar Bank took her initiative a step further by preventing a vacant lot from likely turning into a dumping ground, which also negatively impacts the potential to spark economic growth in areas like north Baton Rouge.

"This a perfect example of what we need to help Baton Rouge move forward," Broome said. "Government can’t do it all. We don’t have the resources."