When do they plan to restripe Siegen Lane? You can hardly see the lane stripes anymore.
Brandie Richardson, public information officer for the state Department of Transportation and Development, says, "Striping is included in the pavement patching project we are working on along Siegen Lane. We intend to have this completed within 2-3 months, weather dependent."
I-12 Satsuma exit update
It doesn’t appear that much work is being done on Interstate 12 at the Satsuma exit. This project was supposed to be done by January but is nowhere near completion. Will this project be completed and if so, when?
"The contractor is currently working on the median wall and doing some asphalt work," says Brandie Richardson, public information officer for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
"There have been some changes that have increased the contract time and some issues that still need to be resolved," Richardson said.
After a recent meeting the contractor, she said, "he believes that by November 2018 the project will be approximately 90 percent complete.
"It is about 45 percent complete at this time."