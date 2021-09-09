While COVID-19 cases in Louisiana remain "exorbitantly high," the state appears to have peaked in its fourth surge of the deadly disease, state health officer Dr. Joseph Kanter said Thursday.

"In short we are moving in the right direction," Kanter said. "That is encouraging. But the level of COVID out there remains exorbitantly high."

Gov. John Bel Edwards said about 2 million state residents are fully vaccinated, which is just over 50% of the eligible population.

The state has long been one of the lowest-ranked in the nation for its vaccination rate, and one of the highest for cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Edwards and Kanter made their comments during the governor's latest briefing on the recovery from Hurricane Ida, which struck on Aug. 29.

In a related development, homeowners in East Baton Rouge Parish and nine others have been authorized to get free, temporary roofs in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Kanter said 1,825 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, down 40% since the governor issued his latest statewide mask mandate.

Also, the positivity rate has dropped from 14.1% to 11.3%, another encouraging sign.

But Kanter also said testing for the virus is down 45%, mostly because of the Category 4 hurricane, and all 64 parishes remain in the highest risk category, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He also noted that, because of the hurricane, family members and neighbors have been in closer proximity than normal.

"The challenge here is given the disruption that the storm presented us there is no guarantee we continue on the downward trajectory," Kanter said.

He said that, while there have been 26 storm-related deaths, 633 people have died from COVID since the storm made landfall.

A total of 12,992 state residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began 18 months ago.