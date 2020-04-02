Rewind the clock two and a half years. How did LSU’s newest tiger mascot end up at the university? His previous owners described the cub’s rescue as “hitting the tiger lottery.”

A growing interest in tiger captivity has become a viral internet attraction since Netflix released their 2020 true crime docuseries called "Tiger King," which centers around the ostentatious lifestyle of Joe Exotic, a flamboyant zookeeper — and now jailed convict— who owned a poorly-kept "big cat sanctuary" in Oklahoma.

The show highlights the exploitation of tiger cubs bred for profit and the ill-fated reality of those animals once they've grown too big to be "cuddled" by paying customers.

Grosse Tete truck stop owner once considered sending tiger mascot to Netflix’s Joe Exotic The owner of a controversial truck stop in Grosse Tete once considered sending his former mascot — Tony the Tiger — to Joe Exotic, a flamboyan…

Here’s a look back on our story from 2017 detailing Mike VII’s history, and how the fun-loving Bengal-Siberian mix found a permanent home as a Fightin’ Tiger.

Mike VII, previously named Harvey, was something of child star – taking photos in the laps of tourists as a cub. But as is all too often the case, when the petting tiger grew too big, its owners got rid of him, Jeremy Hargett told The Advocate in 2017.

Harvey's previous owner made something of a living out of providing entrepreneurs with tiger cubs, baby lions and other exotic wildlife for attractions that would take photographs of people petting and feeding the cubs for fee of $100 or so, Hargett said.

“That’s literally how Harvey was brought up,” Hargett said.

Once a tiger becomes too old or too big for petting – 25 pounds is the limit – they are sold. But a growing black market for tiger parts – skins can sell for $5,000 as a rug – and for medicinal remedies – applying tiger whiskers is said to cure a toothache – can turn a live adult tiger worth a few hundred dollars into a resource worth up to $50,000 dead, according to Tigers in America, a New York-based organization that helps find homes for the abandoned cats.

When Florida authorities alleged a wide range of abuses under Harvey's previous owner, Hargett and his wife, owners of Wild at Heart Center, took over the cat's home.

But Mary Sue Pearce, who owned Animal Adventures, took Harvey back shortly before the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began inspecting the wildlife park. The facility was cited for failing to provide the animals with clean water daily, piles of feces and breaks in the security fences, among other charges.

Pearce surrendered her licenses and transferred the animals to the Hargetts, then signed an agreement that deferred prosecution. Hargett said Pearce was elderly and seemed to have good intentions.

“But it spiraled out of control,” Hargett said. “She had a ton of tigers here that she really shouldn’t have had. More than she could handle.”

Wild at Heart began repairing and expanding the enclosures, as well as trying to find new homes for the animals.

LSU soon approached Hargett with a description of a sought-after tiger cub after Mike VI died following a brief battle with a rare form of cancer. At the top of the university's list was a tiger that had been rescued and one that had not been bred purposely.

“Originally, they were going to take a tiger named Rocky. He was little bigger,” Hargett said.

But Harvey is more personable and met most of LSU's criteria.

“He likes the attention. He likes people. He loves the water,” Hargett said. “He’ll wait in the water and when people walk by, he’ll splash them.”

Veterinarians from LSU and the Baton Rouge Zoo traveled to Florida to check Harvey’s health and DNA, Hargett said. Harvey is outside that group of tigers preserved in zoos to keep their genetics pure.

In August 2017, LSU announced 11-month-old Harvey as their newest tiger mascot and released him as Mike VII into a million-dollar habitat across the street from Tiger Stadium.

+21 All about Mike VII: Owner says LSU's new, fun-loving mascot 'hit the tiger lottery' The tiger announced early Monday as LSU’s new mascot, Mike VII, was something of child star – taking photos in the laps of tourists as a cub.

Harvey is about 70 percent Bengal, or officially Panthera tigris tigris, which in the wild live primarily in India. He is about 30 percent Siberian or Panthera tigris altaica, native to the Russian far east. In the wild, the two cats rarely, if ever, breed. But the mixture is common among tigers found in America.

“Harvey hit the tiger lottery,” Hargett said. “I would never be able to afford a habitat like he has now at LSU. Most sanctuaries couldn’t afford that.”

The Tiger Athletic Foundation donated about $950,000 for renovations and upgrades to the tiger habitat on campus, including a new synthetic rock that uses glycol to stay cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather, which keeps the tiger comfortable.

LSU has had a live tiger mascot on campus since 1936. It's been a years-long topic of discussion for animal rights activists across the nation.

When Mike VI died in Oct. 2016, a petition was started to ban LSU from having any more live tiger mascots, and to release the newly-housed Mike VII.

But university officials have been adamant in their stance on rescue tigers in recent years. The school hasn't purchased a tiger since 1958 and responded to the petition with a statement: “The university does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers. By providing a home for a tiger that needs one, LSU hopes to raise awareness about the problem of irresponsible breeding and the plight of tigers kept illegally and/or inappropriately in captivity in the U.S.”

+2 30,000-plus ink petition to free LSU's Mike the Tiger who 'shouldn’t be ... entertainment' About 35,000 people, so far, have signed a petition asking LSU to release Mike the Tiger and permanently stop having a live tiger mascot.

After Harvey's rescue, school officials announced he would not be paraded around LSU football games as cheerleaders ride atop his golden cage — a major departure as the university seeks to simultaneously continue and update the decades-old tradition of keeping a live mascot on campus.

It’s estimated that the U.S. has more tigers – about 7,000 – that were born and bred in captivity than can be found in the wild around the world. But America does not have suitable habitat for tigers and even if it did, the American beasts have never lived in the wild, Hargett said.