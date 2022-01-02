Holding at eye level a large, bound liturgical book known as a lectionary, Juan Carlos Rivera slowly walked down the center aisle of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs in a procession that began Mass on a recent Saturday night.
Strolling to the singing and guitar-playing of a small choir, Rivera, a few other parishioners and the priest replayed a scene that happened in dozens of other churches in the Baton Rouge area for Advent celebrations .
Perhaps the only unusual aspect of the Mass was that it was celebrated in Spanish. But the same is true of a growing number in the Baton Rouge area, thanks to a surging Hispanic population in the capital region that has has nearly doubled over the past decade. The newcomers includes Rivera and his family and most of their Denham Springs congregation.
Though Hispanic people are still a small share of Louisiana's population compared with the national average, their growing numbers are creating a wider presence in a part of the state that had a limited history with Hispanic culture.
The 12-parish Baton Rouge area grew by almost 6% between 2010 and 2020 to break 1 million people. The Hispanic population in the capital region grew many times faster, increasing by 94%, census data show.
The Hispanic population in East Baton Rouge Parish grew by about 88% between 2010 and 2020, and continued to be the largest for any Louisiana parish outside the New Orleans area. With a little more than 30,550 Hispanic residents, East Baton Rouge had nearly half of the region's Hispanic population in 2020.
Three other parishes in the Baton Rouge area, Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa, have a significant number of Hispanic residents, census data show.
The impact of these rising numbers has played out in big ways and small, from the appearance of Latin groceries, coffee shops and other stores to rising numbers of Hispanic students in public schools and new efforts by the community activist group, Together Baton Rouge, to learn what challenges these residents face.
The demographic shift has also put subtle twists on familiar cultural rhythms.
In the days before Christmas, Alfredo Santos, manager of an Ideal Market on Sherwood Forest Boulevard just north of I-12, had a large display of steel pots and other cooking items set up near the meat counter for his holiday-minded customers.
Too big for a gumbo pot and too small for a crawfish pot, these pots, with their own internal strainers, were intended for a Mexican Christmas favorite, steamed tamales, Santos said.
Instead of lemons, crab boil, smoked sausage or roux, the display surrounding the pots had peppers, sauces and corn flour mix.
The Ideal Market chain -- much less the Sherwood store -- didn't even exist a decade ago. Ben Castro, the chain's marketing manager, said the privately held company has grown from one store on South Broad Street in New Orleans in 2012 to seven stores with plans for several more.
An Ideal Market superstore is planned for La. 30 in Gonzales in mid-2022, augmenting the two already in Baton Rouge. Others are planned in St. Tammany and St. Bernard parishes, Houma and possibly Mississippi, Castro said.
The chain has the goal of being a full-service grocery, with food, deli and phone services, a kind of smaller-scale Hispanic Walmart, Castro said, though about 40% of Ideal Market's customers are Anglo.
"We are already becoming part of the Louisiana landscape," Castro said.
Land of opportunity
About 15 years removed from his arrival in the U.S., Rivera, now 33, feels at home in Baton Rouge.
While Rivera was still a teen growing up in El Salvador, he said, his father was murdered. Rivera said he and his brother decided to leave for America to find work to support their mother and other siblings.
Subsistence farming on the family property back home, combined with work on neighbors' farms that paid $3.50 per day, wasn't enough after the loss of the family patriarch.
"That's why I come over here. I told my mom, 'I'm going to go to the United States because over there, it's a lot of work opportunities, and I can help you better,'" said Rivera.
It's been a long and, at times, lonely road away from his family for Rivera to find some stability in life and a renewed religious faith, from which he said he had strayed as a young man by himself in the U.S.
Rivera said his wife and her children separately left violence and corruption in her native Guatemala. He met her five years ago through work, he said. They now have four children, with another on the way.
They have volunteered in their Baton Rouge church to help the fledging Hispanic congregation at Immaculate Conception. Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Rivera runs his own small drywall business, sends money back home to El Salvador and pays taxes in the U.S.
Despite having established a life in Louisiana and hoping to become a U.S. citizen one day, Rivera admits also to being torn at times, missing his family back home and being regularly asked by his mother when he might come back.
"It's hard. You have to sit and think because ... my daughter and my sons, my boys, their life is here, but I have my family over there, so it's really hard to think, if you want to go back or if you want to stay here," Rivera said. "Because if we want to go back to my country, maybe they're not going to have the same opportunity over there than what's over here. Because in this country, you can make your dreams real."
"You can do whatever you want over here," Rivera add, "but, in my country, you cannot. It's more different. That's why we come over here to this country. ... And I think (my children) can have a good life over here."
A complicated question
Builders, some community advocates and others say a slew of Hispanic residents came to the Baton Rouge area after the 2016 floods. They followed an earlier wave of people working in post-disaster construction following 2005's Hurricane Katrina as recovery and insurance dollars were pumped into the economy.
Between 2016 and 2021, for instance, Louisiana property owners received nearly $4 billion in flood insurance payments, and nearly a quarter was paid out in East Baton Rouge Parish alone, federal data show. The spring and August floods alone in 2016 kicked in another $2.5 billion in federal immediate and long-term recovery aid to Louisiana, according to state figures.
Ken Naquin, chief executive officer of Associated General Contractors, a state commercial contractor trade group, said the latest round of hurricanes has drawn even more Hispanic workers to the building trades.
"I mean, there's a ton of work around," Naquin said. "So, I think like all contractors and contractors' employees, they go where the work is, and right now we have work in south Louisiana."
While some researchers have noted groups of Hispanic workers who travel state-to-state chasing disaster-related work, Julia Scarnato, executive director of the Hispanic Apostolate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, said many come to Louisiana to work and stay.
Scarnato says newcomers face many hurdles, including an inability to get driver's licenses, but one of the reasons they stay is due to Louisiana's relatively accommodating culture.
"Louisiana is a peaceful place for them to live. It's not like other states, where you just you see aggressiveness against the community and you see a lot of hate," she said.
Census data offer an incomplete picture of how much of the region's Hispanic population growth is due to immigration from outside the country, migration from other Louisiana parishes, states or territories, or from the natural growth of pre-existing residents.
Some, like Scarnato, suggest the census count and the separate census migration estimates -- which have wide margins of error -- undercount the true number of Hispanic residents in the region because many, fearing deportation, avoid census takers.
The question can also just be a complicated one to answer, even in a single family.
Rivera and his wife have both been seeking legal status in the U.S. for several years, he said. Rivera's wife, who brought some children from Guatemala to their marriage, has given birth to children in the United States with Rivera and is expecting another. These young children are U.S. citizens.
Rivera said he first arrived in Florida, where a friend lived. He moved to Louisiana in 2006, after Katrina, and hasn't left.
Allison Plyer, chief demographer of The Data Center based in New Orleans, said that while there's no doubt post-disaster work has drawn Hispanic workers to Louisiana, some of whom wind up staying, other factors are at play.
"The vast majority of growth of the Hispanic population in the United States is children born to current residents," she said.
While Plyer couldn't say for sure how much births contributed to Hispanic population growth in the Baton Rouge area, she suggested a rough and simple measure.
In 2010, East Baton Rouge Parish had about 3,480 Hispanic women of child-bearing age -- 18 to 44, the census found.
Fertility rates for Hispanic woman in Louisiana were nearly 3 to 1 during that time, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. What that means is that births likely contributed a sizeable part of the nearly 14,300 new Hispanic residents in East Baton Rouge over the past decade.
The rising numbers come at a time when immigration -- in particular, undocumented immigrants crossing the U.S. southern border -- has become a highly polarized topic.
Amid this debate, tougher border policies and COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, immigration into the U.S. has fallen off sharply since peaking in 2016, the census has found.
Based on very rough, census survey estimates, about 4,500 to 5,000 people immigrated to East Baton Rouge between 2010 and 2019 from the Caribbean, Central and South America, and Puerto Rico, a territory whose residents are U.S. citizens.
Those places have predominantly Hispanic populations.
If all those immigrants to East Baton Rouge were, in fact, Hispanic, they would represent about one-third of all new Hispanic residents the census found in the parish in the past decade.
On the same same weekend that Juan Carlos Rivera helped lead the procession at Immaculate Conception Church, Luis Rivera played the guitar for the choir.
A product of Livingston Parish schools, Rivera, who is now 20, moved to the U.S. with his family from Mexico as a 1-year-old. He said he'd like to pursue a career in real estate one day.
And, like a lot of young Louisiana adults, he's considering long-term plans to move to Texas .