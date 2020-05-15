On a typical day, customers at Phantasy Styles Barbershop off Florida Blvd. might arrive an hour early to shoot the breeze, play some dominoes or join a lively debate on Joe Burrow's latest stunner.

"It's almost like a big, family reunion," said Greg Scott, a barber who has worked at the shop for four years. "Sometimes you'll see a cousin here you haven't seen in years."

But on Friday, the first day salons and barbershops were allowed to open in two months since they were closed by the coronavirus, the normally rambunctious gathering spot was quiet. A television, typically tuned into ESPN, was set to CNN, its anchors droning on about coronavirus over the buzz of hair clippers.

"It's very different. It's almost like a spa — or a library," said James Price, the barbershop's owner.

The barbershop topic of debate now is whether the state will move forward to the next phase of reopening or slide back into a stricter stay-at-home order.

To reopen, Phantasy Styles Barbershop had to completely revamp its operations. Customers now wait in the parking lot for their appointment and barbers now have staggered schedules and work only three days a week.

Still, for some owners, the risks of reopening outweighed any benefits.

Stacy Dunn, owner of Sadenae' Hair Studio off Cora Dr., said she thinks its too early for the state to reopen. For one, she notes, testing in Baton Rouge still isn't widely accessible, particularly for the city-parish's African-American communities.

"It's pretty scary going back to the unknown," Dunn said.

She's going to wait at least two weeks until early June to see how the reopening impacts the coronavirus numbers, though she said it will still be a "big risk" to her health to open up.

"It would be heartbreaking for me if someone gets COVID-19 from my salon," Dunn added.

Penny Davis, owner of Fixxed By Penny, said she hasn't seen enough evidence to suggest Louisiana is actually ready to open. She thinks hair salons and barbershops are being treated as "test dummies" in the broader debate about when to reopen.

"I feel like in chess, where the pawns go first," Davis said. "Let's test this out on the people that aren't important in society."

The salons and barbershops that have chosen to reopen are implementing strict sanitation policies to stem the spread of the highly infectious virus. Customers are required to wear masks and work stations have to be disinfected after every session.

At Vizion Salon off Muriel Ave., owner Irene Coates created an online questionnaire that she sends to clients prior to their appointments to pre-screen them for symptoms.

She's also moved the lengthier services — like chemical services or extensions — to slower days so she doesn't have clients overlapping too much.

"I already know a lot of my clients are going to want to hug me but won't be able to," Coates also noted.

At Phantasy Styles, customers now receive disposable barber capes. The capes are difficult to come by on Amazon, so Price cut out his own patterns from a 100 foot roll of plastic from Home Depot. He also ordered masks for his employees, which he plans to decal with the shop's logo.

"We're trying to protect you from us," Price noted.

Davis isn't surprised that hair stylists like her are in high demand during this shut-down. Many of of her clients have had an appointment with her every week for years and don't know what to do with their own hair.

Many of her clients have called in distress, with their hair turning grey or puffing up or getting into tangled knots.

But her advice now in this moment: "Put a hat on and stay away from the mirror. Your hair is not more important than your life."