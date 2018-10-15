GONZALES — City police officers are looking for a Geismar man accused in Friday night fight at a daiquiri shop on La. 30 that left another man hospitalized.
David Darnell Bradley, 39, got in a fistfight with the victim around 10:30 p.m., giving him multiple skull fractures from hitting his head on the concrete parking lot of New Orleans Daiquiris, Gonzales police said in a statement.
Police Lt. Steven Nethken said Monday that Bradley, 11388 Spellman Road, Geismar, and the victim apparently had a past dispute of some kind, though details were scarce.
Bradley, who goes by the nickname "Little Dave," is wanted on a count of second-degree battery and remained at large Monday evening. Nethken said the victim was in an intensive care.
Anyone with information on Bradley's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers or the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9535.