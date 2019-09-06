LSU fans have helped raised thousands for the family of a Georgia couple killed on their way home from a Tigers football game last weekend.
As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, nearly $34,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe fundraiser titled as a "Gift from LSU fans to GSU children/family."
The couple, Danny and Julie Hagan, were visiting Baton Rouge to watch LSU host Georgia Southern.
WJCL reported that Danny died at the scene of the scene and Julie later died at a nearby hospital.
They're survived by three children.
The fundraiser description reads:
Donation to the children and family of a tragic car accident after the LSU GSU game Two Georgia Southern fans lost their lives traveling home. They were both alums and have 3 children that attend GSU. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire GSU community. We've established contact with a close friend of the family who will assist with delivery of funds when the time comes.
The fundraiser's goal is listed at $37,500. There have been more than 800 donations so far.