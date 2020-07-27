A 13-year veteran officer with the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections has died as a result of the coronavirus, the department said Monday.
Sgt. Rosa Thomas, the fifth Louisiana corrections employee to succumb to COVID-19, died on Sunday.
Three of those deaths involved Angola officers.
Thomas, 63, a native of Natchez, Mississippi, began her career as a guard with the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in July 2007. She is survived by three sons.
Master Sgt. Henry Turner, of Woodville, Mississippi, died July 18. Turner, 65, had worked at the Louisiana State Penitentiary for more than 24 years.
Back in April, the head warden and medical director of Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish died within days of each other.
Their deaths followed the loss of Lt. Timothy Gordon, who had worked as a corrections officer at Angola since 2016.