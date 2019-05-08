GONZALES — A top executive with Cooper Consolidated, the owner of a large crane barge accidentally rammed into the Sunshine Bridge last fall, testified Wednesday he calculated the barge's total height last summer but kept that information among top company officials, not with lower-rung managers in the field.
Wendell Landry, Cooper's director of stevedores, told a federal panel investigating the Oct. 12 crash that he has and still wants to keep the information to a limited group of employees to prevent misinformation. But he said if towboat operators wanted to know the height of the crane, all they had to do ask for those top officials to provide the information.
The Kristin Alexis, a Marquette Transportation towboat, ran the Cooper barge crane into the lower, western span of the bridge shortly before 1:50 a.m. Oct. 12, critically damaging major support beams and disrupting cross-river highway traffic for months.
Landry's testimony about the dimensions of the crane, known as the Mr. Ervin, came one day after two lower ranking Cooper employees who were involved with the crane and communications with the Kristin Alexis the night and morning of the crash testified they didn't know the crane's height at the time of the crash or gave answers suggesting they had an underestimation of the crane's actual height.
After the crash, commuters and commerce using the bridge daily went from a 10-minute trip to a more than hourlong detour due to a total bridge shutdown stretching on for weeks.
Measurements released since the crash show the barge is between 135.4 and 135.9 feet tall from the water line; the western portion of the Sunshine Bridge, beneath which the Mr. Ervin passed, had about 128 feet of clearance last Oct. 12. The space between the water line and the bridge, known as the air gap, varies with river levels.
Landry told the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation and Safety Board panel that he never believed, before the crash, that the company's cranes were being pushed anywhere but the main channels under bridges, not the western span. Since the crash, the company has made a new policy that its cranes can only travel through the main channel.
Cooper's tight control on the dimensions of the Mr. Ervin and other cranes in its fleet came to light Wednesday under questioning from one of the federal panel's investigators. Commander Matthew Meskun, the U.S. Coast Guard senior investigating officer, asked Landry if there was any reason other Cooper employees might believe the crane had a different height.
"Certainly, there's certain folks that we share this information with … because other folks we don't want them putting that information out," Landry said. "Because the chance of inaccuracy is real, so we keep it to a close-knit group."
"So, it is possible that some Cooper employees were speculating about how high the crane was and had inaccurate information," Meskun asked in response.
"Oh, definitely, they can speculate. You'd be surprised what you hear on the river," Landry quipped.
Judson Adams, a Cooper crane foreman for the Mr. Ervin, told the panel Tuesday he didn't know the crane was 135 feet tall until after the crash, suggesting he thought it was 130 feet, a figure that matched what the tugboat's master captain had said he heard from an unnamed Cooper worker.
In fact, Smith, the master captain of the Kristin Alexis, said he often relied on word of mouth from workers on various crane barges for information about their dimensions. The cranes don't have their heights readily displayed on them as the draft of the ships are.
Adams was in charge of the dock workers in Convent while the Mr. Ervin was waiting for the Kristin Alexis to pick up the barge late Oct. 11 and bring it to Cooper's fleeting area in Darrow upstream of the bridge.
A Cooper dispatcher also testified Tuesday that he would have referred questions from towboat captains about the crane's height to Adams.
But under questioning from Cooper's attorney Wednesday, Landry said that knowing the crane height wasn't part of Adams' job and that he should refer questions to small handful of higher-ups, who would be available to answer questions even when they weren't on duty.
Since the crash, Landry has shared his spreadsheet with Cooper dispatchers but it is for their reference only.
Landry also testified under questioning from a Cooper lawyer that even at 130 feet, the crane would have still hit the Sunshine Bridge the morning of Oct. 12.
Smith, the master captain of the Kristin Alexis, and Capt. Eugene Picquet III, who was operating the boat when it hit the bridge after taking over shift from Smith, testified earlier this week they did not check to verify the crane's height or take steps to calculate how much space they had under the bridge.
Testimony resumed about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Check back for more updates. ...