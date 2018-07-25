br.bridgesunset.adv_HS_002
The sun finds its home in the western sky between the support pillars of the Interstate 10 Mississippi River Bridge connecting East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge Parishes, Saturday, June 30, 2018, seen from The Water Campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

State highway officials have scheduled a public hearing for Thursday on how to rebuild the Nicholson Drive and Highland Road exit off Interstate 10 and other changes between downtown and LSU.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has suggested tying I-10 into Nicholson Drive at Oklahoma Street, rather than at Terrace Street. Its plan also suggests changes for Nicholson Drive between South Boulevard and West Chimes Street, including changes in how to access Nicholson and the addition of sidewalks and subsurface drainage.

The public meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Leo S. Butler Center, 950 E. Washington Ave.

