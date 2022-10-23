One driver died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Assumption Parish and the other driver arrested on first-offense DWI, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on La. 308, near Orchid Street in Labadieville.
Juana Ramos, 64, of Metairie, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban south on La. 308, as Jody Deville Jr., of Plaquemine. was driving a 2018 Ram truck north on the highway.
For reasons still under investigation, Ramos, who was restrained at the time of the crash, crossed the centerline, striking the truck. Ramos died at the scene, State Police Troop C said.
Deville, who was also restrained at the time of the crash, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
During the investigation, troopers determined Deville was impaired at the time of the crash and placed him under arrest for first-offense DWI.
A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.