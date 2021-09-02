The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday it will cover hotel expenses for survivors of Hurricane Ida with damaged homes or dwellings in 25 parishes in southeast Louisiana.
The program, known as Transitional Sheltering Assistance, will provide survivors with short term housing free-of-charge as they recover from the Category 4 storm.
If you haven't done so already, you must first register with FEMA at disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
Those wishing to take advantage of the program must find and book their own hotel rooms. Participating hotels are listed at www.femaevachotels.com.
Residents who have been moved to a state-operated shelter following Hurricane Ida are eligible for the program. That includes more than 3,000 survivors across 31 shelters statewide.
You may also qualify if you've been displaced by the storm and are living in a car, hotel or motel, tent, mass shelter or your place of employment.
Eligible parishes include: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
Survivors can stay at hotels in Louisiana and nine surrounding states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
For TTY, call 800-462-7585. For 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.
Gov. John Bel Edwards lauded President Joe Biden and FEMA in a statement Thursday for approving his request to activate the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Biden is scheduled to visit Louisiana Friday to tour Hurricane Ida's destruction.
"Because of the storm’s extensive damage, thousands of our citizens are displaced and this program will provide them with critical short term housing as they recover and rebuild their lives," Edwards said. "Housing was at a critical shortage before the storm and that problem has been exacerbated as a result of the widespread damage."