BAYOU L’OURSE — An Assumption Parish man let out on bail less than two months over a 2019 rape allegation has been accused of another sex crime against a female, sheriff's deputies said Friday.

In the latest allegation, a woman accused Seth G. Savoie, 24, of raping her at an apartment in the Bayou L'Ourse area of southern Assumption, sheriff's deputies said.

+2 In rape of 10-year-old girl, Assumption man arrested after a year at large, deputies say BAYOU L’OURSE — An Assumption Parish man who raped a 10-year-old girl nearly a year and a half ago and had been at large for a time was captur…

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported that detectives began investigating the allegations Monday and were able to corroborate the woman's claims, though he did not provide details on what they found.

Detectives arrested Savoie, 107 Honey Lane, Bayou L’Ourse, on Wednesday and booked him on counts of third-degree rape and sexual battery, Falcon said.

Savoie was previously accused of raping a 10-year-old girl on Aug. 8, 2019, at his apartment on Honey Lane.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The parish grand jury indicted him in November on the first-degree rape count. Savoie, who had refused to talk to detectives, was found and arrested Jan. 14, deputies have said.

Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court refused a request from Savoie's defense attorney to reduce his bail on March 24, court minutes say.

But, he was able to make his originally set bail amount of $200,000 and released on April 8, online jail records show.

Savoie has pleaded not guilty to the 2019 rape allegation, online records show. His next court date in that case is set for May 26.

Savoie remained Friday in Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville on the latest charges with bail of $100,000, deputies said.