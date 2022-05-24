After 57 years on LSU's Baton Rouge campus, the infamous Kirby Smith Hall is coming down floor-by-floor and almost brick-by-brick.
Using "high-reach" demolition equipment, Lemoine Co. and Lloyd D. Nabers Demolition began disassembling the longtime dorm last week. For those who hold special memories of the building, which housed more than 20,000 students since 1967 according to LSU, commemorative bricks from Kirby Smith Hall are now being sold by LSU Residential Life.
Proceeds from the $100-per-brick sale will go to the LSU Student Emergency Fund, which provides help to students following emergency situations such as hurricanes, fires and other disasters.
LSU has set up the LSU Residential Life Kirby Smith page for people to buy a brick, donate to the emergency fund directly or share a favorite Kirby Smith memory.
Built in 1965, Kirby Smith Hall opened as an all-male residence hall in 1967 and housed students for decades until it was closed in 2006. While plans to close the building for good were in the works, Kirby Smith Hall served as transition headquarters for Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2007.
However, as demand for student housing grew while Kirby Smith Hall remained closed, university officials reopened the building to students in 2011 after a $1.7 million renovation.
With the renovations, Kirby Smith Hall had an extended lifespan and the transition headquarters for Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016.
With conditions at Kirby Smith Hall worsening in recent years, even after the renovation, the emergence of two new residence quarters in Azalea Hall and Camellia Hall by last fall created enough housing capacity to make the demolition possible this summer.
There had been plans to implode the building, bringing it down at once, but the university said it was more cost-effective to bring the building down in pieces.
The budget for the project is $3.5 million, LSU Residential Life executive director Peter Trentacoste said previously, though the final cost won't be known until Kirby Smith is gone.
After the building is torn down and the debris is all cleared up, the university plans to turn the area into a green space.
"At this time, the master plan calls for this area just to be open so sidewalks, lights, benches, trash cans and a lawn with maybe a couple of trees," Trentacoste said. "Nothing really extravagant, but certainly a place that would be desirable for students and members of the community to come and hang out on campus."
The building is named after Edmund Kirby Smith, a Confederate general, but LSU had said previously that going through the steps to rename the building would essentially be moot because the building was to be destroyed anyway.