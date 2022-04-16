Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
The person booked and the counts against him:
- Jaramy Escondel, 43, 23922 Rosemont Drive, Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer, simple damage to property, being on property after being forbidden, simple obstruction of a highway, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, suspended or revoked driver's license and fugitive from justice.