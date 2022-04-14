Failing to pay out claims in a timely manner. Forcing homeowners into litigation to get what's owed. Delaying settlements through adjuster swapping.
That's some of what prompted Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon on Thursday to recommend a combined $764,750 in fines against five insurance companies for their behavior following hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta in 2020.
Those insurance companies include: United Property & Casualty; GeoVera; FedNat; Maison; and Allied Trust.
Through what's called a "market conduct examination," the Louisiana Department of Insurance investigated the claims handling practices of the five insurers between August 27, 2020 and June 30, 3021.
The examinations released Thursday uncovered 44 instances of improper activities or business practices that Donelon said are out of compliance with the Louisiana Insurance Code and worthy of fines.
The recommended fines include:
- $250,000 from United Property & Casualty for 10 violations
- $183,000 from GeoVera for 9 violations
- $173,000 from FedNat for 10 violations
- $115,000 from Maison for 5 violations
- $43,250 from Allied Trust for 10 violations
The companies have 30 days to appeal the findings. In a statement, Donelon called the activities uncovered inexcusable.
"I strongly encourage our state’s insurance industry to take note of the unacceptable behavior we found and know we will continue to pursue appropriate fines and regulatory action against any insurer that is not meeting their obligations," Donelon said.