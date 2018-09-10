LSU freshman Daniel Mincey is the first male performer at least since 1987 to land a spot as a member of the LSU Tiger Band Color Guard and likely its first ever male flag performer.

In recent history, the Color Guard has typically been an all-female troupe of about 30 performers who dance, twirl, spin and wave flags, adding to the pageantry of LSU football home games and some away games.

Mincey performed at halftime Saturday in the LSU's game against the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions.

A video published by his mother shows Mincey dancing among other Color Guard members in Tiger Stadium, twirling and flipping his flag and spinning on the hallowed grass of Tiger Stadium with the grace of a well-trained dancer.

While his fellow dancers wore shoulderless, purple velvet dresses with a large, gold fleur de lis emblazoned across the chest, Mincey had on pants with a purple velvet shirt a small gold fleur de lis stitched on the left chest.

"Super thankful for my amazing big for getting me through my first home game," Mincey wrote in a Facebook post that ended with hearts and pictured him with a fellow dancer. "Can’t wait for the rest of the season."

+7 Jesse Hernandez says support, cheers at Superdome 'set the tone' in debut as 1st male Saintsation After making his debut last week as the first male member of the Saintsations dance team, Jesse Hernandez made a decision: He would ignore the…

Other Facebook posts show Mincey in the stands, motioning in step with the Tiger Band along with other straight-armed Color Guard members for the LSU-Miami game a week earlier at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mincey and Dennis Llinas, LSU associate director of bands, confirmed Monday that Mincey is a member of the Color Guard. Mincey declined an interview at this time after speaking to his instructor.

Mincey's drive for a spot on the Color Guard largely flew under the radar this past spring as media attention focused on Jesse Hernandez's ultimately successful tryout as a Saintsation for the NFL's New Orleans Saints.

Mincey is a 2018 graduate of Morgan City High School, and, in late April, about the same time Hernandez was trying out for the Saintsations, Mincey's school posted a note of congratulations for his making the LSU Color Guard.

A Facebook video of Color Guard training from late May also appears to show a male dancer with other members in a studio.

Kim Caesar, a teacher at Morgan City High, a school of about 700, said Mincey was a dedicated teenager who participated in that school's color guard, was a cheerleader and played in the band for the high school, which is also known as the Fighting Tigers.

"He really was a good student," Caesar said.

Dominique Thomas, Mincey's ballet instructor for the past three years in Morgan City, said when an acquaintance brought him to her three years, he was a "diamond in the rough," but his hard work, talent and athleticism have since shown through.

Thomas said after she learned that Mincey wanted to try out for LSU Color Guard, a rigorous process, she called LSU on his student's behalf. She wasn't sure if officials would consider a male dancer, though the group's guidelines don't indicate the Color Guard is limited to one sex.

Thomas said LSU responded that they would consider a male dancer, but that Mincey's interest was unprecedented.

"'No men have ever tried out at Color Guard before,'" Thomas recalled an LSU official telling her.

LSU Tiger Band Color Guard used to have a group that performed with rifles until the 1980s, which was a male group, but the part of the Color Guard that danced with flags has never had a male performer, Thomas noted.

"He is very talented," Thomas said. "I hope only the best for him."