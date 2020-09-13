A 98-year-old Baton Rouge native who four decades ago helped open the city's first meal center for the needy and who is waiting out the pandemic so he can continue helping has been named this year's winner of the Golden Deeds Award.
Rosario "Rosie" Martina will be honored on Nov. 10 with the award, established by the Inter-Civic Council of Greater Baton Rouge to recognize hard-working volunteers for their good works.
Martina was nominated for the award by Keith Horcasitas, whose wife, Maria Horcasitas, volunteered for many years alongside Martina to pick up donated food items from local groceries for the meals served 365 days a year at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul dining room.
Martina and a handful of other volunteers opened the Society's first dining room in Baton Rouge in a house on 21st Street in 1982.
"Since we opened, nothing has stopped us, not even COVID-19," Martina said in a recent phone interview. "We are feeding God's children."
Michael Acaldo, president and chief executive officer of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge, said, "We're doing things lots differently, but we have not missed a step."
"During the pandemic, we asked all our volunteers to stay home and stay safe," he said.
"Up until then, I would see Rosie several times a week when he brought groceries," Acaldo said. "He's an amazing human being."
Martina lives today on the same property on Highland Road that was once his family's farm, where his father, Joseph Martina, who immigrated to the U.S. from Italy, raised his family and grew vegetable crops to sell to local grocers.
"We were very poor, but we were rich," Martina said. "We could survive and not worry about it."
"The only thing we didn't have was money," but it didn't seem to matter, he said. "We were self-sufficient."
Martina's family was part of a small community of Italian families on Highland, then a dirt road, that became a place of help for those in need. His father and his mother, Angelina, would regularly pack baskets of food for people who came to their door in need and would tell them to take vegetables from the crop rows, too.
It's a way of life that Martina has carried forward.
"We are all children of God," he said. "We need to take care of God's children."
Martina, a World War II Army veteran who fought on the front lines across France, Austria and Germany, returned to Baton Rouge after the war and married his high school sweetheart, Laura Cusimano Martina.
Rosie Martina worked as a city garbage collector, then as a janitor at Highland Elementary School, while going to business school at night. After earning his diploma, he went to work as a bookkeeper for an oil company and later worked as a dispatcher for Kornmeyer's Furniture store. Martina also got into the rental property business by purchasing, refurbishing and renting homes in the city.
All along, though, there was Martina's volunteer work.
His efforts for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, an international volunteer organization of the Catholic Church that serves the poor, began with a food pantry associated with his church, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.
Martina and other volunteers operated the pantry out of his home.
"We gave up our garage," Patricia Martina, one of his four children, said with a laugh.
Laura Martina, who died in 2016, was part of her husband's volunteer work from the beginning.
"Usually, if you saw Rosie, you saw Miss Laura," Acaldo said.
The couple was married for 71 years.
In 1982, Rosie Martina and other volunteers opened the first St. Vincent de Paul dining hall in a small shotgun house on 21st Street.
The center could seat only 15 people at a time for the daily lunchtime meal. The volunteer cooks relied on produce and fresh meat that would show up on the front porch from donors each morning, Martina remembers.
"I don't know how they found out" about the meal program, Martina said of those anonymous helpers who delivered groceries.
"The volunteers would ask, 'What are we going to cook?' I'd say, 'Go check the porch,'" he said.
In 1984, Martina and others, including Fred Gris, who was a building contractor, built a new St. Vincent de Paul dining hall at 220 N. 16th St. The two-story building could seat close to 60 people at a time.
In 2003, St. Vincent de Paul built a new, main building that was connected to the older building, where the original kitchen is still used.
Today, the Dining Room of St. Vincent de Paul, as it's named, serves 120 people at a time every day of the year, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Acaldo, who joined St. Vincent de Paul as its administrator in 1989.
North 16th Street is now named St. Vincent de Paul Place.
Keith Horcasitas, who nominated Martina for the Golden Deeds award, said Martina "doesn't want any limelight, but he reluctantly agreed to my nominating him, because it would shine some light on St. Vincent de Paul."
"He just has a heart for people in need," Horcasitas said.