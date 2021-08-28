With a "very dangerous," "powerful" Hurricane Ida fast approaching, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President urged residents to make their final preparations before it lands.
Ida is expected to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain on the Baton Rouge area between Saturday and Tuesday and bring hurricane-force winds that could knock out power for days.
The heaviest downpour in the capital region is expected Sunday and Monday. Rain bands could arrive mid-to-late-Sunday morning, according to the latest forecast.
"This is a very dangerous storm and … it will possibly bring life-threatening impacts," Broome said at a late morning press conference Saturday. "It's powerful storm."
"Please," she added, "take this seriously and use this time to prepare."
The mayor-president said those preparations should include a three-day supply of food and medicine for family and pets, plus masks and other protections against COVID-19 should people have to leave their homes.
Broome said Baton Rouge is dealing with two emergencies: Hurricane Ida and the pandemic: "So please prepare for both."
City-parish officials said they were arranging for pandemic-conscious shelters of last resort to open before Ida arrives Sunday.
But they did not announce the shelter locations or opening times in a news conference early Saturday at the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness building near the Baton Rouge airport.
Clay Rives, the parish homeland security director, said one of the Baton Rouge shelters would be able to hold 200 people and another about 250. Both were being staged Saturday morning.
Evacuation orders along the Louisiana coast, where Ida is expected to make landfall Sunday as a potent Category 4 storm, have sent traffic chugging through the Baton Rouge area as people seek shelter.
Earlier on Saturday, Assumption Parish issued a mandatory evacuation order for its more than 21,000 residents as Ida's eye is expected to pass through the Lake Verret basin and near Pierre Part on Sunday, a Weather Underground compilation forecast shows.
The order appears to the first mandatory one for the greater Baton Rouge area.
Rives and Broome explained that the city-parish was coordinating with the state on its sheltering plans but said state highway and Louisiana State Police were coordinating the evacuation traffic flow.
Broome said parish crews have been clearing obstructions in waterways and lowered the water level in the Capitol Lake by two feet for flood storage.
Part of a $20 million drainage program has cleared more than 2 million pounds of sediment from 1,400 storm drains over the past nine weeks, but Broome said the amount rainfall projected still could overwhelm drainage systems.
The city-parish has also asked for 15 high-water vehicles from the Louisiana Army National Guard, Broome said.
Broome said demand for sand and sandbags, but the parish has set up locations throughout the parish. Residents who are elderly or disabled and are unable to make their own sandbags and can call 211 for assistance.
Likewise, people seeking a ride to a state or local shelter can call 211 for help.