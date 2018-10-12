CONVENT — John D. Celestine Jr. was sentenced to life in prison Friday for the 2014 slaying of his fiancee's 12-year-old daughter after admitting to killing the girl.
Slated for a jury trial that was to have started on Monday, Celestine, 47, entered a last-minute plea to a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Talaija Dorsey.
Dorsey's disappearance the morning of July 1, 2014, sparked a community-wide search for her with hopes she might still be alive.
But as time passed, fears that she had been killed arose and suspicion focused on Celestine, who lived with Dorsey, her siblings and her mother in the rural St. James community on the west bank of the parish.
Celestine was initially arrested on obstruction days after Dorsey's disappearance. After Dorsey's badly decomposed body was found in a cane field and an autopsy was conducted, he was indicted in her slaying.
During the sentencing Friday, Dorsey's family members, some of whom wore buttons with Dorsey's picture on it, gave victim impact statements lamenting the loss of a young girl whose bright smile enlivened their lives. They also aired their feelings of betrayal that Celestine, who lived among them, had killed Talaija.
Talaija's mother, Emma Smith, reminded Celestine of all the things she would never see her daughter do, from getting ready for high school dances to the hug with which Dorsey used greet her with after work.
"Why? Why my baby," a tearful Smith asked, before leaving the stand.
During the formal plea, Celestine, who had maintained his innocence for years, answered 23rd Judicial District Judge Alvin Turner Jr.'s questions matter of factly as Turner read the factual basis for his plea. It said that Celestine had a specific intent to kill or cause great bodily harm to Dorsey on July 1, 2014.
"Do you agree with those facts," Turner asked Celestine.
"Yes," Celestine responded.
Assistant District Attorney Robin O'Bannon said later that defense attorneys notified her on Thursday that Celestine planned to plead guilty in Dorsey's murder.
He had faced a first-degree murder count but prosecutors filed an amended indictment Tuesday charging him with second-degree murder and first-degree rape.
In newly disclosed information, O'Bannon said investigators had uncovered DNA and other evidence suggesting that Celestine had raped Dorsey that would have been presented at trial.
Under the plea all other charges were dropped.