A memorial service for longtime Baton Rouge TV news personality Donna Britt is planned for Saturday, Aug. 7, according to unfilteredwithkiran.com.
Visitation will begin at noon with services to follow at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., Baton Rouge. The service will be open to the public.
“Per her wishes, the services will be short and entertaining with music,” her husband Mark Ballard, The Advocate’s Capitol news bureau chief, said.
The website also reported that Britt's ashes will be spread the following day, but attendance will be limited to immediate family only.
Britt died Jan. 21 at age 62 after a lengthy battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Britt's family delayed any service at the time of her passing.
She was a beloved fixture on WAFB, Channel 9, for almost four decades, and was also known for her volunteer work in the community.
The website, operated by Kiran Chawla, Britt's former co-worker and friend at WAFB, is asking members of the community to submit photos of or including Britt for use on the site and at the memorial service. The photos can be uploaded at unfilteredwithkiran.com.