A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he fired a shotgun at neighbors during a melee on Spanish Town Road early Saturday.
Frederick Ray Johnson, 51, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.
Police responded to an altercation among neighbors in the 1800 block of Spanish Town Road just after midnight Saturday, according to the arrest report.
What began as an argument quickly escalated when Johnson armed himself with a shotgun, the report says. When another person on the scene intervened to persuade Johnson to put away his gun, he began a fist-fight with his neighbor instead.
Two other people present joined the fight as well. After the altercation, Johnson again armed himself and began firing multiple shots at the neighbor and his family, which included three children.
According to police, Johnson went to his car and began to drive away, but not before one of the victims was able to point out his vehicle to officers who had arrived. The officers stopped Johnson and arrested him.
Police found three shotgun shells in Johnson's pockets during a search. When questioned, Johnson denied he had gotten into a fight or fired shots at anyone, the report says, though he admitted he owned a shotgun.