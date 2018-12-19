A law enforcement effort launched in mid-November in response to a spike in homicides in Baton Rouge has netted 334 arrests on weapons and drug counts in the capital region, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Wednesday.
Violent crime is down almost 20 percent in the region in the last 28 days, Paul said.
Paul announced the drop in violent crime during a joint news conference with other law enforcement agencies involved in the first month of what the chief said will be an ongoing crime-fighting effort.
After the spike in homicides across East Baton Rouge Parish in November — when 12 homicides were recorded — the pace of killings has slowed thus far in December, with five recorded as of Wednesday evening, according to data kept by The Advocate.
“We’re focusing our law enforcement efforts on that small group of individuals” believed to be driving much of the crime in the city, Paul said.
In November, Paul directed more than 40 Baton Rouge police administrative officers to help with patrols and announced the joint initiative among multiple agencies.
In addition to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the collaboration includes the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office; State Police; the local office of Probation and Parole; East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office; FBI; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; the U.S. Attorney’s Office; Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office; and Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.
“Every day we’re in constant contact,” East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Brian White said Wednesday.
Violent crime reported to law enforcement officers is down 18.36 percent over the last 28 days in the region, Paul said. Reported property crime is down by 19.92 percent over the same time period, he said.
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi, one of a dozen law enforcement officers at the news conference, said, “Although our jurisdiction stops at the parish line and city line, the criminals pass that line without hesitation.
“We’re tying guns to crimes from Baton Rouge to New Orleans on a daily basis."
As part of the collaboration, the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the FBI assisted the local Probation and Parole office with compliance checks on parolees over the last month and found 22 firearms, five of which were stolen, two bullet-proof vests and numerous narcotics, Baton Rouge Police Deputy Chief Robert McGarner said.
Paul thanked the Police Department’s law enforcement partners and thanked the community as well.
“We see progress. We want to take it into 2019,” Paul said. “We need you to pick up the phone and keep calling.”
Advocate staff reporter Grace Toohey contributed to this story.