Large retailers in the Baton Rouge area are keeping their dates with Santa Claus this Christmas, and he's still bringing the magic, despite face masks, plastic barriers and online registrations for his now socially distanced visits with youngsters.
At one of those retailers, Cabela's in Gonzales, professional "Santa" John Schuette called out a hearty "Ho, ho, ho!" to a family coming to visit on a recent night.
Santa wore a plastic face shield and sat behind an acrylic shield, while the two children sat in front of the shield on a long, sturdy bench.
"Have you been a good boy?" Schuette, wearing his prescription glasses that are purposely round-rimmed and Santa-like, asked one of the children, Johnathan Belisle, 6.
Johnathan nodded yes, and after a little more chit-chat came the picture of Santa with the kids and treats for Johnathan and his little sister, Catherine, and the family left with a happy memory of Christmas, 2020-style.
The Belisle family had traveled from New Orleans to Gonzales for the outing.
"Everything is so different now," said mom, Stephanie Belisle. "This is a little bit of normalcy."
Retailers and retail centers that traditionally feature Santa visits start planning for the next holiday season right after the Christmas decorations come down. When the pandemic broke out this spring, they had to adjust to make a new normal for this year's holiday.
At the Mall of Louisiana, with Santa at the mall, with safety precautions in place, will begin the day after Thanksgiving, but there are also new, online visits with Santa that rolled out earlier in November.
The mall partnered with Atlanta-based JingleRing for the live, virtual visits with Santa that can be scheduled, as can in-person visits, at the Mall of Louisiana's website.
"I think it's pretty cool," said Gene Satern, senior general manager of the Mall of Louisiana . "You sit down at home with your child and get a real Santa on the screen."
"I would think, going forward, we'll continue to offer this" every Christmas, he said.
In past years, another Bluebonnet Boulevard shopping center, Perkins Rowe, has offered a one-night, holiday event called Santa Rocks the Rowe, offering selfies with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, carriage rides and holiday caroling.
"This is the first year we're actually having Santa for the whole season," said Chelsea Thibodeaux, Perkins Rowe marketing manager. It was something planned long before the pandemic broke out, she said.
When the virus that causes COVID-19 hit, Perkins Rowe quickly put new safety precautions into its plans, with the help of New Jersey-based Cherry Hill Programs, which will provide the professional Santas who will be at Perkins Rowe, Thibodeaux said.
Santa will welcome visitors there beginning Dec. 4, in what's called the center court, just outside the movie theater, and — as with other retailers spoken to here — the visits will include online registration, face masks, social distancing and an acrylic barrier between Santa and his guests.
Schuette, the Santa at Cabela's in Gonzales, is one of three professional Santas rotating between that store and Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs this Christmas.
Bass Pro acquired Cabela's three years ago. In the years before that, Cabela's offered a Cajun-style Papa Noël, said Alexa Boudreaux, the special-events coordinator at the Gonzales store.
Schuette said he and other Santas "are ambassadors of joy."
"Especially after everything the children and adults have been through this year, we want this to be a jolly, merry experience," he said.
"Some families wear their masks in the picture, just to commemorate this year," Schuette said.