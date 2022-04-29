Ascension sheriff's deputies have arrested a Donaldsonville father and a second man and are looking for the father's son over a shooting earlier this month in the west bank city.
Deputies had found a man shot in both of his legs around 5:36 p.m. April 16 on St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville, the sheriff said in a statement Friday.
Sheriff 's investigators eventually identified three Donaldsonville men, Cavell Scieneaux, 34; Jeffery Johnson Jr., 43; and his son, Jeffrey Johnson III, in connection with the shooting.
On Friday, deputies arrested two of them, the father, Johnson Jr., and Scieneaux, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Scieneaux was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by convicted felon, illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm, Webre said.
Johnson Jr. was booked on counts of possession of a firearm by convicted felon and aggravated assault with a firearm, Webre added.
Both Johnson Jr. and Scieneaux remained Friday in Ascension Parish Prison awaiting the setting of bail, online records say.
Johnson lll is wanted on counts of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs.
The man who was shot received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital, deputies have said.
Anyone with information to help locate Johnson can call the Sheriff’s Office anonymously at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867), but callers must contact the nonprofit immediately to receive a cash reward.