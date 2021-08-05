Gov. John Bel Edwards has accused state Attorney General Jeff Landry of causing confusion over face mask rules for children and reiterated that those 5 and older should wear them.

Edwards, in a letter to state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, said another letter by Landry has led to questions among some parents over exceptions to the mask rule as public schools resume classes.

The governor said the only exceptions are for children under 5 not in kindergarten, those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face mask and select others.

"These are essentially the same exceptions that were contained in all of the face covering orders for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year," Edwards said in his message, which is dated Aug. 4.

"As you know, unlike many states, Louisiana had a relatively safe and successful in-person year last year in large part because of masking by students," he said.

"By adopting these measures and ignoring those unwilling to acknowledge the current crisis we can keep our kids in school this year and keep them safe," Edwards wrote.

"Please feel free to forward this letter to any school districts that may be addressing this issue."

Earlier this week Landry sent an email to his employees in the Department of Justice on how to get around K-12 mask rules.

The attorney general said state laws allows families to use philosophical or religious objections to get around the mask mandate.

The email followed Edwards' announcement Monday that he was re-imposing an indoor mask mandate, including school students, to help combat the latest surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The governor said even those 2-5 are "strongly encouraged" to wear face masks indoors.

Health experts said earlier this week face masks and other rules are needed because children are more vulnerable to the delta variant than they were to the earlier version of the coronavirus.

Democrat Edwards and Republican Landry have clashed on a wide range of issues, including how to respond to the pandemic.

The governor has repeatedly called for strong government measures to combat the virus while Landry has often sided with those who have chafed at the mandates.

Neither Brumley nor Landry's office could be reached for immediate comment.

