Ascension Parish prosecutors dropped a felony theft charge against the former pastor of a Roman Catholic church in Donaldsonville after the religious order to which be belongs agreed to pay back disputed expenses he incurred while he led the church, attorneys said.
Fr. Desmond Ohankwere, 66, had been accused of misspending tens of thousands of dollars from St. Catherine of Siena Church, the historic home of Donaldsonville's Black Roman Catholic community and the parish for many of the small city's prominent residents.
Ohankwere was indicted in May of 2019 and left the church two months later after five years as pastor. The accusations divided parishioners, who were split over his culpability.
Ohankwere has maintained his innocence. As as priest and member of a religious order, the Missionary Society of St. Paul, he took a vow of poverty as part of his mission to spread the Christian message.
He is now living in Houston, Texas, where the society is located, his attorney said.
Before his time in Donaldsonville, Ohankwere held top leadership roles in the Nigerian-based order and was its first regional superior in the United States from 2011 to 2014.
Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty informed Judge Alvin Turner Jr. last week through court papers that prosecutors had decided to drop the charge of theft over $25,000.
In an interview, Dupaty said the Baton Rouge diocese and Ohankwere's order had reached an agreement on paying back the money.
It's not clear how much money was in dispute or had been repaid. Early in the investigation, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre had said that questionable expenses were found for travel and on church credit cards and could total close to $80,000.
The Missionary Society of St. Paul did not respond to a request for comment. The Rev. Raphael Asika, the current pastor of St. Catherine church and also a member of Ohankwere's order, declined to comment on Friday.
"To our knowledge, this case is being adjudicated by civil authorities. Because of its sensitive nature, we have no further comment at this time," said Deacon Dan Borné, spokesperson for the diocese.
Ohankwere's case had been set for a bench trial in February but went through a number of delays, first when courts closed for COVID and later through continuances. Attorneys said part of the delay was waiting on records in the document-heavy case.
Just weeks ago, prosecutors still maintained that Ohankwere's case was headed for trial and that the diocese had wanted the criminal charge pursued.
John McLindon, Ohankwere's defense attorney, said his client was ready for a trial and would have argued that the challenged expenses were appropriate.
"We really had a very good defense," he said.
Ohankwere had been pastor of St. Catherine from October 2014 to July 31, 2019. He has been an ordained priest since July 1, 1991.
McLindon said with the charge dropped, his client may travel back to Nigeria or, perhaps, retire there. He was born in Nigeria but is a U.S. citizen.
The Missionary Society of St. Paul has had a connection with Black U.S. Roman Catholics since the 1870s through the separate Josephite order. But, in the mid-1980s, it began sending its own priests to the nation at the invitation of Josephites.
Society priests have served as St. Catherine's pastors since 2004, when personnel shortages forced the Josephite brothers to turn over the responsibility.