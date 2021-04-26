Traffic data from the Baton Rouge Police Department show a 17 percent decline in the number of collisions between 2019 and 2020, leading to a dip in auto insurance rates, as well.
But those insurance rates have begun to tick upward as traffic resumes its pre-pandemic rhythm in the early months of 2021.
Traffic collisions saw a 52 percent drop in April 2020, compared to 2019, at the peak of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders by Gov. John Bel Edwards, according to BRPD. While Louisiana relaxed restrictions later in 2020, the traffic crash data ebbs and flows the state's COVID-related restrictions.
Back-to-school traffic trends in September showed just an 8 percent decrease in vehicle run-ins.
Overall last year, however, with many businesses limiting services or closing altogether and fewer activities for people to do outside their homes, traffic remained lighter than usual.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. Geno McKneely said that prompted police to shift focus from traffic enforcement to pandemic-shutdown compliance.
“The drop in traffic accidents was very noticeable, because there were not a lot of cars on the road,” he explained. “There wasn’t a lot of movement going on. It was an adjustment for us in the way we were allocating our manpower throughout the city.”
Recently, there’s been an uptick, and police are adjusting back to how things were prior to COVID-19, McKneely said. They made adjustments and are reverting back to some of the more “proactive patrol” we had going in attempt to curb crime.
With drivers on the road less, insurance companies reduced rates for many policyholders. Insurance companies follow traffic trends closely and are beginning to raise rates as driving returns to its pre-pandemic pace.
State Farm, for one, sought approval to up rates as drivers returned to roadways in Louisiana. The company increased auto insurance rates by 4.3% as of April 5 for new and renewal policies — an uptick approved by the Louisiana Insurance Commissioner in mid-December 2020, records show.
State Farm — the largest auto insurance company in Louisiana when ranked by market share, with nearly one-third of all policies — previously cut rates by 9.6% in Louisiana just several months earlier, and, like many other companies, issued credits on existing premiums during the pandemic to adjust to fewer travelers.
Throughout Louisiana, the impact of the State Farm insurance rate jump amounts to a combined $53.5 million across 1 million policy holders.
Allstate dropped its car insurance rates by 3% on average, and as much as 7% for some customers, with the pandemic's slowdown in traffic.
Some 134,170 Allstate customers in Louisiana were impacted, with the company collecting $11 million less in premiums as a result of the decision. The rate cut took effect on April 5 for new policies and will be applied to existing customers' policies as they are renewed, according to state regulatory filings.
Staff writer Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.