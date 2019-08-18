Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco died Sunday at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

Blanco died from complications from ocular melanoma.

"She led our state through some of its most trying times, through the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita," Governor John Bel Edwards said. "She fought fiercely on behalf of all who were impacted by those terrible storms. Even after her cancer diagnosis Governor Blanco continued to fight for the people of this state."

See his full statements on Blanco's death below.

Her family put out the following statement:

“Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco peacefully passed away on August 18, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospice Carpenter House in Lafayette, Louisiana, surrounded by her beloved husband Raymond, her children and family.

She was a woman of grace, faith and hope. She has left an eternal mark on all who knew her, because she was generous and unconditional in her love, warm in her embrace and genuinely interested in the welfare of others.

While she knew that her name would forever be linked with Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, it was her dying wish that she be remembered for her faith in God, commitment to family and love of Louisiana.

As Louisiana's first female governor, her prestigious career cannot be separated from her faith and family - all are intertwined. In her words, her public service provided an opportunity for her “to be the voice of the voiceless; to shape the rising tide that lifts all boats; to advocate for policies and changes that make good common sense; and to have a positive impact on the lives of all people.

Our hearts are broken, but we are joyful in knowing that she is rejoicing in her heavenly reunion with Christ. Please pray for God’s peace to carry us through the coming days and months of sorrow as we mourn her absence from our lives. “

As soon as the news broke, friends and colleagues across the state reacted to her death. See reactions below.

"She was one of the hardest working governors," said Senate President John Alario. "What I remember was her dedication to improving education in the state. She was always trying to make sure there was adequate funding for it. She was super human being, just a wonderful person to be around."

"She was living proof that very good people can do very well in politics," said former Senator John Breaux.

"I am beyond sad," said Donna Brazile, who felt a special kinship with Blanco because they were both born on December 15. "She meant more than anything to Louisiana women, and she died on the 99th anniversary of suffrage."

"The entire LSU community mourns the loss of Governor Blanco," Dr. F. King Alexander said of Blanco's death. "She was a tireless public servant and a trailblazing political pioneer who dedicated her life to the people of Louisiana. She was an ardent supporter of public higher education and many parts of our campus stand as a testament to her legacy. Our thoughts are with her husband, Coach, her family, and her countless friends across Louisiana."

"Kathleen was a brilliant teacher, an astute politician, a dedicated public servant and a pioneer among women in Louisiana politics," said Acadian Companies Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag. "She met all of her challenges and opportunities with skill, grace, wisdom and compassion. Our community, our state and our nation have lost an outstanding public servant. Most importantly, Kathleen was a gracious and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and they brought her such joy." Read the full statement here.

“Gov. Blanco was a trailblazer - she destroyed glass ceilings, fiercely defended the most vulnerable, and was a true Louisianian at heart who loved her home,” Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Chair of the LDP said. “The policies she fought for and the way she treated those around her reflected her values, morals, and love for Louisiana in every way. Whether it was rebuilding New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina or fighting to invest in our children’s education, she showed unwavering resolve in the face of our state’s biggest struggles. Her strength and compassion inspired me, and I know countless Louisianians and women around the country feel the same. We lost a true champion for our state today, but her legacy and work lives on for generations.”

“I’m devastated to hear about the passing of Gov. Blanco. As governor, she led Louisiana through some of the hardest times in our state’s history with grace, strength, and compassion,” Stephen Handwerk, Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party said. “Through her years of public service, she never forgot why she ran for office in the first place: to make the lives of others better. And she did just that. Every Louisianian is better for her time leading our great state.”

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a woman whose leadership was an inspiration and a strength for the people of New Orleans and for all of Louisiana," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. "Knowing this day was imminent does not make the loss any easier to bear. As the first female governor of Louisiana, she accomplished more in one term than most men did in two. We are grateful for her service and thankful for her leadership. Our love and our prayers go out to her family and to her loved ones. The City of New Orleans will always hold her in our hearts and in our memories. May she rest in God’s perfect peace."

“On behalf of the board of commissioners of the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District (LSED), I want to convey our sympathy to the family of Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco on her passing," said chairman Kyle France. "We were privileged to serve with her on this commission and benefitted by her wisdom, experience and support of our efforts. Just a few weeks ago, the Saints honored Governor Blanco for her work in leading the effort to restore the Louisiana Superdome in time for the beginning of the 2006 season. It was a fitting tribute for a leader who put her reputation on the line, demonstrating to the NFL and the nation that our state’s people would not be denied in our ability to be competitive again in record time. In the coming days, we will be reminded of Governor Blanco’s years of public service to the people of our State. She faced her crises head-on and demonstrated her courage and determination, whether it be the challenge of the post-Katrina and Rita environments in 2005 or her own long battle with cancer. We hope her family is comforted by the knowledge that she will be remembered as a fighter for Louisiana and our values.”

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco,” said Larry Hollier, MD, Chancellor of LSU Health New Orleans. “She played such a crucial role in keeping health care and health education in Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. Under her leadership, the schools of LSU Health New Orleans were able to quickly resume classes in Baton Rouge, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of health care professionals for Louisiana, and LSU Health faculty were able to continue caring for patients right here in the state. With unwavering support for our mission and the patients we serve, she led the recovery of our public hospitals. The legacy of Louisiana’s first female governor will live on in the countless people whose lives were touched by her selfless and distinguished service.”