GONZALES —The East Ascension drainage district has "acted in a way that is manifestly arbitrary and unreasonable" when it refused for years to maintain roadside ditches in the town of Sorrento, even though the city's residents paid drainage taxes, a state judge has found.

Judge Jason Verdigets ruled that the drainage district has a legal duty to perform ditch and culvert maintenance inside the town limits under ballot language voters have approved and renewed since the 1980s.

The ruling hands the town and its outgoing mayor, Mike Lambert, an important legal victory after a multi-year fight to have the parish drainage district acknowledge that it couldn't carve out the town from the roadside ditch maintenance conducted in the unincorporated portions of eastern Ascension.

But the ruling comes as a new Sorrento mayor and council are set to take office next month.

Chris Guidry, who will be sworn as mayor in July 1, is promising to take a less confrontational approach with Ascension. Parish President Clint Cointment says he wants to appeal the ruling but also expects a better working relationship with the new town leadership.

"I've always felt you get further with a handshake than you do with a slap on the back of the head," Guidry said.

Guidry, a town councilman who Cointment backed in his run for mayor this spring, won election in March without an opponent.

But Lambert said he "absolutely" plans to contest any appeal of the hard-won ruling, even after he leaves office June 30 and even if the new town leadership chooses not to contest any parish appeal.

Lambert, a two-term mayor who did not seek reelection this spring, is a plaintiff both as mayor and an individual property taxpayer in Sorrento.

Overseen by 10 of 11 Parish Council members, the drainage district is a separate legal entity in Ascension that has received sales or property taxes from the residents of Sorrento, the city of Gonzales and the rest of eastern Ascension for more than 35 years.

For years, ballot language for the 10-year, 5-mill drainage maintenance tax, which has most often funded roadside ditch work, has not differentiated between the east bank of Ascension and its cities and towns. But, in practice, parish officials who oversaw the district had left those municipalities to do their own work.

Parish officials had mostly reserved the half-cent sales tax, which voters approved in 1984, for major drainage works like pump stations, levees and large canal clearing. But the ballot language also specifically includes work on ditches and also does not carve out the municipalities.

In July 2020, the town and Lambert sued the drainage district after a few years of negotiations and while parish drainage officials under former President Kenny Matassa had hired contractors to expedite millions of dollars in ditch clearing elsewhere in the parish following the August 2016 flood.

The suit had asked a judge to declare that the district had a legal obligation to do roadside ditch work in Sorrento.

Parish officials had argued that that past court precedents give the district wide discretion to handle drainage matters. The courts can't interfere in their decision making without sufficient reason, they said, adding that the district has spent millions on a major pump station near Sorrento.

On June 4, Verdigets, a 23rd Judicial District judge, found the parish's actions were unreasonable enough and without a material factual dispute to warrant his ruling for Sorrento without a trial under what's known as a summary judgement.

"I'm so happy for the people of Sorrento to finally see an actual benefit from a tax they've paid for, for over 30 years that's been long overdue," Matthew Percy, the outgoing Sorrento attorney, said Monday in an interview with the mayor.

When asked if he disputed that the parish has the legal responsibility to maintain roadside ditches in municipalities, Cointment, the parish president, said he believed the district has "to treat all municipalities equal and do what we can for each one, equally."

"That's my belief, and I think you'll find this new mayor and new council is willing to work with Ascension Parish government and getting a lot of their drainage issues solved instead of filing lawsuits," he said.

The drainage district commissioners would have to have the final say on any decision to appeal.

Lambert said the ruling was long overdue. Parish officials during his tenure had refused to do ditch work in the town, he said, and even required Sorrento to reimburse the drainage district for ditch work.

In the town's final petition arguing for the ruling, town officials said online work order requests in Sorrento were either ignored or deleted.

They also provided pictures and an affidavit from outgoing Town Councilman Donald Schexnaydre showing ditch work stopping at the town's incorporated limits, which town officials called an "invisible boundary" to ditch clearing within the east bank district.

"We felt that, with the language of the ballot, this work should be done, and we put in requests, numerous requests, and they were denied. And I felt, why pay a tax when we're not getting the service," Lambert said.

Toward the end of Sorrento's negotiations with the district before the suit was filed, parish officials under Matassa had tried to have the town agree to a contract for ditch work.

Among its conditions, town officials would have had to acknowledge the district had no legal responsibility to do roadside ditch work in exchange for a one-year deal to do $400,000 in improvements.

In Verdigets' written reasons, the judge cited that proposal as an indication the drainage district was acting arbitrarily and unreasonably by holding Sorrento to a different standard than it did the rest of the east bank.

"There is no law or jurisprudence that requires such a contract," he wrote.