Last fall, Ascension Parish public school students had the option of a "free dress" Friday, able to wear everyday clothes to school that day, instead of their uniforms, for a $2 fee that, collectively, would be used to help another school district.

Those $2 fees added up to close to $22,000 and the Gonzales-based Eatel company gave an additional $2,500, for a total donation of $24,406, presented recently to the Lafourche Parish School District — one of the school systems hardest hit by Hurricane Ida last August.

Lafourche public schools faced $100 million in repair costs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2021. Nine of 30 of the school district's schools were significantly damaged.

"We are extraordinarily thankful for the generous donation," said Lafourche Schools Superintendent Jarod Martin, who added that the money donated from Ascension Parish will be used to help schools replace classroom materials and other items damaged in the storm.

Martin said two of the district's campuses are still not in a condition to be occupied and other campuses are in use "but have damaged classrooms and sections of the schools that are not repaired yet."

"The complete repairs to our school system will take up to four years to complete. But, we are doing well," he said. "All of our students have a classroom, and we are making progress every day."

It's the second school year in a row that Ascension public schools have held such a fundraiser for a fellow school district. Last school year, a "free dress" Friday, along with donations from local businesses, helped raise about the same amount for the Calcasieu Parish school district that saw 74 of its 76 buildings damaged by 2020's Hurricane Laura.

"One reason we want to do this is that when we went through the flood of 2016, so many people reached out to help us from all across the country," said Jackie Tisdell, public information officer for Ascension public schools.

"We know what that long road to recovery is like," she said. "Every little bit helps."

"A public school system is a critical piece for any community in their effort to recover from a disaster," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those impacted communities as they pursue full recovery from these events," Alexander said, "and we are grateful to be able to contribute some small portion to the efforts in Lafourche."