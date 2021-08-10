GONZALES — A recall petition has been filed against Ascension Parish Councilman John Cagnolatti.

The petition makes for at least five that have been filed against members of the 11-person Ascension Parish Council since mid-July after disputes between the council majority and Parish President Clint Cointment over a development moratorium and control of the east bank drainage district.

Other council members facing recalls are chair Teri Casso, East Ascension drainage chair Dempsey Lambert, transportation chair Aaron Lawler and Corey Orgeron.

Cagnolatti, against whom a petition was filed Monday, is a two-term Republican councilman from Gonzales and the council finance chairman. A state summary of the recall petition says it is being brought because of his "failure to support the district citizens resulting in decreased quality of life for entire parish."

The filing starts the 180-day clock to gather enough signatures from registered voters in Cagnolatti's Council District 10, which is roughly in the center of the parish's east bank and incorporates the northeast quadrant of the city of Gonzales. Organizers need to collect signatures from one-third of the voters in the district, or roughly 2,245 people. If the recall ends up on the ballot, voters would be asked whether to remove the councilman and call another election to get someone else to serve the rest of his term.

Katheryne Delatte and Tim Babin, both of Gonzales, are the recall effort's chair and vice-chair, the summary says. Attempts to reach Delatte and Babin were unsuccessful Tuesday. Cagnolatti also couldn't be reached for comment immediately on Tuesday.