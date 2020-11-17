BR.wildfooddistribution.080120. 0091 bf.jpg
The East Baton Rouge Parish Council on Aging is shutting down its administrative offices and associated facilities for 12 days due to an increase of confirmed coronavirus among the agency's employees.

The temporary shutdown will begin at the close of business Tuesday and last until Nov. 30, when offices will reopen, officials said in a news release. 

Officials didn't give any further details regarding when and how many employees had recently tested posted for the coronavirus. The shutdown is their effort to reduce the risk of transmission to the agency's clients and other staff, the news release states.  

"We are not just employees — we are the living example to our parish as we serve our seniors," the agency's CEO Tasha Clark Amar said in a prepared statement. "We will complete delivering meals to our homebound seniors to accommodate them for the duration of our closure."

Virtual programming will also be accessible on the agency's website (www.ebrcoa.org), and other online platforms during that time. 

All employees will be telecommuting which could cause delays in the agency's response to the public, officials warned. 

For more information call (225) 923-8000. 

