Meals are handed through the window as another volunteer waits with groceries. Vehicles line up for the Lotus Food Pantry drive-thru as EBR Council on Aging volunteers distribute groceries and meals at BREC's Olympia Football Stadium Friday July 31, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Groceries included gallons of Borden's milk, bread, fresh fruit and vegetables. The requirements were to be 60 years of age or older and to be a resident of EBR Parish. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)